Homestead Magazine is Jackson Hole’s premier resource for art, architecture, real estate, and interior design. With a focus on the blend of western and contemporary design that is so unique to the Rocky Mountain West, Homestead Magazine serves many functions in the Jackson community. It is a directory of local resources, an editorial publication featuring original articles and photography, a showcase of work by top architects, artists, builders, designers, and artisans, and a source of inspiration for anyone building, buying, or decorating a home.
Design Inspiration
A Refreshing Vision, Collaboratively Realized
White clapboard may seem incongruous against the log cabin vernacular of the Rocky Mountain West. Jackson Hole history, however, speaks a more nuanced exterior language. For example, a handful of early Teton homesteaders built houses sheathed in this kind of siding, like the Crabtree Hotel on the eastern edge of Town Square and the VandeWater […]
A Harmony in Habitat and Home
Jackson Hole is rife with biodiversity. Few residential environments offer the pristine upland prairies, riparian areas and wetlands, subalpine forests, and abundant wildlife we all enjoy. Yet, herein lies a paradox: Building a home in Jackson inevitably impacts the natural environment we love. Fortunately, locally based landscape architects, scientists, and landscape installers have the knowledge […]
A Smart Home in a Mountain Town
Designing the perfect home is more than choosing the best architect and the perfect building site—it also means custom tailoring the home's environment to the homeowner. Yet, at a time when everything from phones to cars to toothbrushes benefits from state-of-the- art electronics, most houses still rely on 1950s technology. Xssentials bridges this divide, offering […]
Dream Homes
Splendor in the Grass
In the equation of a Jackson Hole residence, it is best to always multiply by the view. With a site fronted by postcard-worthy vistas of the Cathedral Group, architect Larry Berlin and project manager Gabriel Vazquez of Berlin Architects factored the Tetons into this five-bedroom, five-and- a-half-bath residence from day one. They sought a home […]
Redefining Urban Chic in the Mountains
The scaffolding in the middle of the great room comes down, revealing a symphony of exquisite textures at play around the hearth, the "pièce de résistance" of this top-down West Bank remodel. An 18-inch flame, beneath a towering chimney of blackened and waxed steel, lights up the room and softens its muted palette with reflections […]
Contemporary Curve
It's been more than a decade since a forest fire tore through the Crescent H neighborhood near Wilson, Wyoming, but patches of bare hills remain, as well as clusters of young conifer trees. While forest fires can seem destructive, they are also rejuvenating—harbingers of change and a part of the natural ecosystem, says architect Tom […]
Personal Style
Three Takes on the Guesthouse
When you live in Jackson Hole, friends and family will want to visit you. That's simply a fact. And, indeed, for many homeowners, expanding families are exactly what lead to the need for a place to house them—comfortably, in privacy—on one's own property. Enter: the guesthouse. Constrained by zoning requirements that usually limit a secondary […]
Horn of Plenty
Leather, bone, antler, hide: In the West, we are never far removed from indigenous materials. The tradition of decorating with wall mounts and animal trophies dates back to European aristocrats and the grand tradition of the country home; now, Jackson Hole interior designers find creative ways to insert a trace of unexpected wildness into the […]
A Window On Creativity
It took 9 million years to sculpt the mountainscape of Jackson Hole, but only 20 to upshift the built landscape. This tectonic shift toward contemporary architecture began with artists Ed and Lee Riddell and architect Will Bruder, a trio whose latest project—a downtown jewel box of design—encapsulates their trailblazing journey. A CONTEMPORARY BILDUNGSROMAN Two decades […]
Arts
Space to Rest
"Good composition is good composition regardless if it's a building's façade or a painting," says September Vhay. She should know; she's worked as both artist and architect. Now known primarily as a painter of expressive wildlife subjects against minimalist backgrounds, the artist nevertheless continues to identify aesthetic similarities between two careers that seem, at the […]
Symphony of Flavor
There is dining out for a cause, and then there's a truly exceptional, never-to-be-repeated evening. The Jackson Hole Wine Auction Signature Private Dinners fall resoundingly in the latter category. Each June, generous homeowners open up their residences to guests and top chefs and vintners from around the world. Last year was no exception: James Beard […]
An Artful Draw
Those who know Jackson Hole (or the arts) look forward to autumn's arrival and the transformation of this boots-upon-boardwalks ski town into a world-class showcase of artistic talent. Now in its 32nd year, the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival impresses both locals and visitors alike with the art of the West for an all- too-brief […]