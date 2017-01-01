Meet Jacque Jenkins-Stireman: Quintessentially Client-Focused

A banner year, marked by milestone projects and two new team members, finds the creative climate inside Jacque Jenkins-Stireman’s eponymous interior design firm brimming with inspiration and activity.

From the moment Jacque opened her studio doors more than 15 years ago, she welcomed clients as friends—a genuine graciousness that evolved into enduring relationships with loyal families, many of whom announce their visits in advance so that Jacque and crew can ready their homes for their arrival. More than creative collaborators, Jacque’s team takes care of the homes they design long after the project wraps. Such enduring care grows from a natural extension of the firm’s friendship with clients.

Jacque’s approach epitomizes personal touch, says Ashley Cadwalader, Director of Operations. “We go the extra mile. We are truly client focused, taking everything to that next level. That’s the reason we had to grow: we have built a wonderful sense of expectation among our clients, above and beyond designing their homes.”

With this individualized approach in mind, it seemed only natural for the firm to take a moment and introduce itself—in its new, five-strong form. Bringing diverse backgrounds and expertise, the JJS Design team members complement one another.

The introductions must begin, as the firm did, with Jacque herself: Over the course of her two-decade career, Principal Jacque Jenkins-Stireman has designed an ambitious array of interiors across the country, from residential homes to commercial spaces and premier resort developments. She began building her portfolio in Newport Beach, California, where she graduated from the Interior Design Institute after receiving her BA from San Jose State University. She moved to Jackson nearly 20 years ago—a place that suits her tailored approach. No matter the scope of the project, Jacque places her client’s priorities first, knowing the design will follow once the vision and values are collaboratively set. By engaging all stakeholders and focusing on the client, she lets each interior’s aesthetic evolve in response to that core client relationship; fluent in a spectrum of styles, she deploys different textures, patterns and periods accordingly. Thoroughly bespoke, every interior designed by Jacque still bears the subtle imprint of her eclectic, vivid, informed imagination.

The most recent recruit, Interior Designer Brianna McIntire, elevates the technical capacity of the team. A Wyoming native, Brianna graduated from Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute of Art and Design with a BS in Interior Architecture and Design. She started her career working on commercial and residential projects, a spectrum that taught her a great deal about the systematics of structures and the relationship between architecture and interior design. Only in her home state could she pursue in tandem her passion for design and her outdoor pursuits. At JJS Design, she works on the construction side of projects, specializing in interior elevations and finishes.

Also new, Design Assistant Vanessa Pratt draws on her dozen years working in merchandising and buying—experience that honed her attention to detail, strong work ethic and time-management skills. A Boston native, she headed west for college, studying International Relations at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Enamored with the mountain lifestyle, she followed her love of adventure and skiing to Jackson. Creative and client-focused, Vanessa adds significantly to the team.

Associate Designer Kathie Harrington discovered her talent after designing her own home, even though her interest took root long before as an undergraduate studying home economics and as a mother creating spaces attuned to the well-being of her family. Her creative and committed approach finds her animating interiors with careful details and her timeless sense of style. She enjoys working closely with Jacque to help define and realize the vision of their clients.

In her role as Director of Operations Ashley Cadwalader manages client relations and drives the firm’s strategy and growth. She joined JJS Design in 2014, after starting her career in nonprofit marketing and event development—a resume that reflects her bachelor’s degree in Logistics and Marketing from the University of Tennessee. Keen to continue nurturing her business acumen, she recently earned her MPA from Villanova University, knowledge she brings to bear daily at JJS Design.

Each of these five talents followed their distinct trajectories to find themselves in Jackson, in a lasting home at JJS Design.