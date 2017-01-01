“Bones, Antlers, Skulls” Opens at Daly Projects



There are few better final destinations for a treasure hunt than a bright room filled with art and possibility. Tucked on the lower level of a nondescript building accessed from Pearl Street, Daly Projects is just such a destination. Founded by Meg Daly, a frequent contributor to Homestead’s annual print edition, the gallery’s blonde wood, crisp white walls, and simple lighting lend a clean Scandinavian frame to the intriguing paintings and mixed media pieces on display.

The germ for Daly Projects lies somewhere in its credo of “Jackson Art Now.”

“With Daly Projects,” Daly says, “I wanted to create a space for new visions coming out of Jackson Hole. The artists I show engage with the Western landscape in fresh, innovative ways. In some cases, that’s a total departure from the iconic West. I’m still trying to put my finger on the styles I see emerging…is there such a thing as anti-regional regionalism? That’s what I’m seeing. Artists engaging with place without being stuck in place.”

Daly Projects’ “Bones, Antlers, Skulls,” opening today, very much epitomizes this sense of “anti-regional regionalism.” Antlers festooned in garlands; a skull painted in a crux of modern geometry and watercolor: these pieces are very much of the west, but not confined to it. And for Jackson Hole art lovers, what better excuse to venture just a few steps from the main gallery drag and indulge in a bit of creative discovery? The show, featuring Kelly Halpin, Rebecca Mortensen, and Bronwyn Minton opens today, May 1, with an upcoming artists’ reception on the books for May 8. Mark your calendars and read on for more information about the artists and reception!

Kelly Halpin, “Elk Antlers on Red” Rebecca Bird Mortensen, “Fawn II”

Daly Projects is pleased to present an exhibit of new work by Jackson artists Kelly Halpin and Rebecca Bird Mortensen, May 1 – 30, 2015. Also on display will be several pieces by noted Jackson artist Bronwyn Minton. All work will explore the theme of animal bones and skulls, wildlife, and cycles of life.

Halpin will show acrylic paintings on board using her signature illustrative style. Painted on bold colored backgrounds, the images include a bear skull, a sheep skeleton, various antlers, a deer skull, and other animal bones.

Mortensen’s palette is comprised of muted greys and browns, with an occasional splash of turquoise, set off by strong black architectural elements. Her paintings with ink on canvas include skulls of Bighorn Sheep, owl, horse, deer, and bison, as well as several antler and horn paintings.

A reception for the artists will be held Friday, May 8, 5:00-8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Daly Projects gallery is located at 125 E. Pearl Street, downstairs next to the Wyoming Revenue field office.

About the Artists

Kelly Halpin, 29, has lived the majority of her life in Jackson, Wyoming. After graduating from Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles with a BFA in film, she transferred her interests to illustration. Her favorite subject matter includes surrealist takes on biology, astronomy, and folklore, as well as quirky characters in everyday objects and animals.

Rebecca Bird Mortensen, 23, was born in Jackson, Wyoming, and spent much of her childhood on a ranch at the edge of Grand Teton National Park. She graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City with a BFA in drawing and painting. Working primarily in oils and ink, she is developing a series of drawings of animal skulls and antlers.

Complementing Halpin and Mortensen’s work will be several previously exhibited works by Bronwyn Minton. Minton’s most recent work includes the public art installation, The Cairn Project at the Center for the Arts. Her mixed media installation, Borderlands, was recently installed in the birth center at St. John’s Hospital. Bronwyn is the Associate Curator of Art and Research at the National Museum of Wildlife Art.

For more information, please contact Meg Daly, Daly Projects,307-699-7933. To view the artists’ work, visit dalyartistrep.com.

Daly Projects is located at 125 E. Pearl Street. The gallery can be accessed from Pearl Street by entering the building’s main entrance and going downstairs, or via the back of the building off of the alley between King and Willow. Gallery hours are Wednesday – Saturday, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.