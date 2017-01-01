Collectors Circle Helps National Museum of Wildlife Art Acquire New Works

In our 2015 issue of Homestead, we profiled the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s Rungius Society and Collectors Circle, two social organizations that play a large role in furthering the goals of the museum, all while providing a chance to socialize with fellow arts aficionados from around the valley and elsewhere. This month, one of the museum’s most significant donor events of the year will take place for the 17th annual time. We look forward to learning about the new pieces that will enter the museum’s permanent collection as a direct result of the Collector Circle’s philanthropy! Learn more below.

COLLECTORS CIRCLE HELPS MUSEUM ACQUIRE NEW WORKS AT FUN 17TH ANNUAL DINNER

The National Museum of Wildlife Art will host the 17th annual Collectors Circle dinner, Wednesday, August 19. The Collectors Circle membership society has been instrumental in growing the museum’s permanent collection since its inception in 1998.

The works purchased by the Circle represent the broader collecting goals of the museum. Included are paintings, sculptures, and prints ranging from historic masterworks to the best in contemporary art. All acquisitions further the museum’s mission and vision by furthering the investigation of humanity’s relationship with nature.

During the course of the year, the museum’s curatorial team identifies a range of artwork that would benefit the collection. The artwork is vetted by the Museum’s Collections Committee before being presented to members of the Collectors Circle. During the special August 19 evening event, the Circle gathers to view the artworks on display, deliberate the merits of each piece, and choose which pieces to purchase in the name of Collectors Circle.

“There is always more artwork available than there are funds to spend, which leads to spirited debate and politicking,” says Debbie Petersen, National Museum of Wildlife Art Collection Committee Chair. “It’s a really fun, festive event where guests can vote on artwork they feel will have the greatest impact on the collection. The pieces with the most votes are accessioned into the Permanent Collection as gifts of the Collectors Circle. I hope to see many of our members and also new friends at the event August 19.”

To date, the Circle has helped acquire close to 100 works of art for the museum’s collection ranging from explorer-artist Titian Ramsay Peale’s “Three Elk” to Andy Warhol’s “Endangered Species” portfolio. Last year, eight pieces were purchased or donated during the course of the evening, including works by John James Audubon, Albert Bierstadt, and the final sculpture to complete the installation of Todd McGrain’s Lost Bird project on the outdoor Sculpture Trail.

For tickets and to learn more about the event, please contact, Jocelyn Boss at 307-732-5447, jboss@wildlifeart.org