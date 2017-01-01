Introducing Homestead’s 2015 Issue!

Our hard-working team here at Circ Design has been publishing Homestead magazine for over thirteen years now! For us, it’s a huge pleasure to release our annual issue, Jackson Hole’s resource for architecture, art, design, and the professionals who make it all possible. Our goal has always been to connect our readers with the vast sea of design talent we host in this valley, and to inspire them to bring that same sense of possibility to design projects of their own. Check out our issue preview below.

Your free copy of the magazine is available on newsstands and in businesses throughout Jackson Hole, or you can read the entire issue from start to finish right here.

Live out of state but would love a copy of your own? No problem! Simply contact us at info@circ.biz. Last but not least, stay in touch with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Issue Preview:

No one element makes up the beauty of our view; rather, its alchemy is the result of combination: sheer to flat, lush to arid, water to open air.

Not dissimilarly, a house achieves its own alchemy after many players have had their hand in a project. Architect, interior designer, builder, and artisans work together to create residential masterworks that, in turn, find full expression once a family is “home.” Artists working alone draw from feedback and personal inspirations while the West’s designers look outside as they envision inside experiences. All in all, collaboration (in whatever form it takes) is the name of the game.

In this issue, Meg Daly chats with chefs about their ideal kitchen environments; David Porter and Richard Anderson cover successful team-led renovations; Katy Niner asks about the holistic process that leads to one work of art; and Jenn Rein learns how a spirit of community guides a local club. We’ve also got tips for throwing a stress-free party, an in-depth look at architecture in Grand Teton National Park, an inside glimpse of upcoming happenings, and a stunning portfolio of drool-worthy residential projects to share.

With diverse design stories to inspire you—and our brand new Resource Directory— it has never been easier to locate your own team and collaborate on something truly special.

Happy Reading!