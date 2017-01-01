Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival Highlights

The Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival is up and running once more! For valley residents, artists, gallery owners, and collectors from near and far, the Festival represents a seasonal return, full of celebration and inspiration. For ten days, a series of events welcomes members of the community into artistic spaces and brings art and cuisine–quite literally–into the streets. In addition, artisans and artists from across the creative spectrum maximize their opportunities to mingle with potential collectors, and collectors bid and buy work ranging from small sketches and miniatures to large paintings by world-renowned artists. It’s kind of a big deal.

At Homestead Magazine, we love community events that bring diverse community members out to toast the art in our own backyards. Here are some highlights and photos to get you excited for all the can’t-miss events happening from September 9-20! If you love architecture, interior design, and touring Jackson’s gorgeous neighborhoods, snap up tickets now for our own event, the Jackson Hole Showcase of Homes, which kicks off next weekend and provides an opportunity for intimate access to some of the valley’s most spectacular homes–plus the professionals who helped create them. (Sept 18 & 19, 11am-4pm, two-day self-guided tour)

We’ll see you at the Festival!

Tonight! Palates & Palettes Gallery Walk

More than 30 art galleries open their doors to showcase magnificent art with food and wine. The festive event is open to the public and presents the opportunity to visit with old friends and new. Many other businesses and arts organizations join the fun and add to the atmosphere. Gallery maps are available at participating galleries, at the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, and in a variety of promotional publications that will be available at hotels and businesses. 5:00-8:00pm at Participating Galleries

Taste of the Tetons — Saturday, September 13



Valley chefs, restaurants, and caterers put their best culinary work on display. In addition to the open-air tasting fair, participants will enjoy the wine tasting and silent auction presented by Rotary Supper Club, “Pickin’ in the Park” live musical entertainment,”Pinky Painting in the Park” presented by the Howdy Pardners Ambassador Club will get the kids involved in making art, and the Takin’ It to the Streets art fair presented by the Art Association of Jackson Hole presents local artists selling their work.Food and wine samples are exchanged for tickets that may be purchased at any of the four corners of Town Square. Each taste ticket is $1. Samples generally range from two to four tickets. NEW! Tasters are invited to vote on three categories: Best Taste, Best Presentation, and Most Creative. Ballots will be handed out with tickets and will be collected in the center of Town Square. 11:00am-4:00pm on Town Square

Fall Arts Festival Art Walk — Wednesday, September 16

Circle back to any galleries you missed during Palates & Palettes! 5-8 p.m. at all Jackson Hole Gallery Association member businesses. Free.

20th Annual Jackson Hole Quick Draw Art Sale and Auction



The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present nationally, regionally, and locally recognized artists who will demonstrate their skills at this unique al fresco event. One-of a-kind artwork will be auctioned off following the ninety-minute creative process where spectators will watch artists paint and sculpt. The auction also features the sale of the 2015 Fall Arts Festival featured painting, “13 Minutes from Eternity” by Billy Schenck, who reprises his roll — he was the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival’s FIRST poster artist. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Individuals who are interested in purchasing the artwork should register in advance at the information table. 9:00am, Jackson Town Square

Questions about the Festival? Contact: Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, 307-733-3316 or info@jacksonholechamber.com