The Jackson Hole Showcase of Homes Raises Funds; Inspires Patrons

Imagine your home inspiration Pinterest board brought to life.



This is the access that Homestead Magazine’s Jackson Hole Showcase of Homes gives ticket holders each year during the Fall Arts Festival: entree into multiple outstanding residences in diverse regions of the valley; a full team of professionals on hand to answer your questions about just how that home automation system was installed, how those light fixtures were custom-made, or how the architect designed the perfect space to suit the family’s needs; and as an added bonus, the opportunity to give back to the local community via your ticket sales.

For the team at Homestead, the third annual self-guided home tours made it clear that this event has become a staple of many home-and-art lovers’ yearly calendar. We were honored to welcome back many repeat patrons and professionals, all while bringing new, truly special homes to our ticket holders.

“The home tour is one of my family’s favorite events of the [Fall Arts Festival],” wrote one returning patron. “Our tradition is to spend Friday visiting the homes and having lunch in between visits. I honestly can’t think of any improvements–the homes this year were very different in style & location and we loved seeing each of them. Had never been to the Fish Creek area and especially loved seeing that new area. Thank you for all the hard work put into the home tour – we wouldn’t miss it!”

Another returning patron with a second home in Jackson noted that she met her interior decorator at the first Showcase of Homes event; now, she was back, bent on grilling John Carney, architect and homeowner at the Fish Creek Compound, about the finish on the treated cement floors in his home. Another group of friends tackled their tour via bicycle, enjoying a leisurely day of pedaling in Teton Village. Whether participants planned a full afternoon of exploring the valley, or spread their self-guided experience out over more than one day, the beautiful fall weather and spectacular destinations made for a plethora of newly discovered design resources.

From serenely wooded lots to ski-in/ski-out solitude; contemporary open floor plans to rustic lodge seclusion, the six homes presented during the Showcase of Homes presented a vital cross-section of Jackson Hole living. At the Snake River Sporting Club, two residences with interiors by WRJ Design were featured, allowing for a breathtaking drive along the river with fall colors on full display.

For the professionals involved in designing, decorating, and building each home, the tour has retained its value as well.

“It was an honor to have two Carney Logan Burke houses on the Showcase of Homes 2015 Tour. I only regret that I could not be in two places at once. It was truly gratifying to hear all the positive comments about our house on Fish Creek Road, and the appreciative ‘ooh’s and ah’s’ as visitors entered the living room and saw the view of the Sleeping Indian. I was impressed at how thoughtful and thankful the nearly 200 people who came were that we had opened up our home,” recapped John Carney of Carney Logan Burke Architects. Showing his personal residence and guest house meant that patrons received a rare glimpse of how an architect translates his own design principles and lifestyle into fully realized vision.

Teton Heritage Builders and Xssentials, who partnered to host a stop of the tour at the Ridgetop Pavilion, hope to show another home in a future tour as well.”Teton Heritage Builders was happy to have had two homes on the tour this year: the Ridgetop Pavilion and Teton Village Retreat (designed by Ellis Nunn Architects). It was a pleasure to have spent two fantastic days treating the 200 plus folks who joined us to a hot dog and a great home tour. The compliments were well received and we look forward to the potential of partnering again with Xssentials on another home for the Showcase tour. Thanks to all the folks that made this a charitable event to remember.”

The third boon to enjoying the Showcase of Homes? That would be the over $6,000 raised to benefit non-profits chosen by our homeowners. These donated funds can now be put to good use in the local community via the important conservation work of the Nature Conservancy (Wyoming Chapter), the Jackson Hole Land Trust, and the Grand Teton National Park Foundation. For a community where landscape and living space are so intimately connected, it makes sense to give back to the very organizations that preserve this precious–and limited–resource.

The Homestead Magazine team is now hard at work producing our next annual print issue. Often, our Dream Homes provide a sneak peek into the roster of exclusive properties that will be featured during upcoming Showcase of Homes tours. Stay tuned by reading back issues and subscribing on our site today!

Thank you for joining us. We hope to see you next year.

