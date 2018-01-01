Maison Studio: Create Space

The client’s pins sketched a contemporary aesthetic, influenced by Italian design—a sleek, sophisticated world far removed from the traditional home they had purchased. Charged with bridging the two, Saxon Curpier and Kim Dean of Maison Studio studied the pins and revealed the dynamic occurring beneath the silhouettes and labels: The client was drawn to high contrast, the juxtaposition of clean whites and defined darks. This focus translated into a harmony of careful contrasts, a primacy of light.

“Design is not a formula,” Saxon says. “Clients bring a vision. Our job is to expand beyond their vision to find their values. We see in, above and around what they give us.”

Every project receives the direct attention and personal involvement of both principals, as well as the benefit of their collective two decades in design. From new builds to room renovations, Kim and Saxon embrace the full spectrum of design and interiors. Complements of each other, together they provide all the elements and full scope of design services, from architectural and space planning to designing custom pieces, finding the perfect mix of fabrics, finishes, furniture, fixtures and accessories – creating truly inspired and unique interiors for each client.

Each designer draws on her distinct background: Raised in Encinitas, California, Kim has lived in many locales—Boston, Tucson, London, Philadelphia, New York, San Diego—a breadth of experience reflected in her discerning design aesthetic. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Arizona, a master’s degree in interior architecture and design from Drexel University, a certificate in interior design from Parsons School of Design. An ASID member, she won first place in an International Interior Design Association (IIDA) competition.

An East Coast native, Saxon spent her formative years in New York City, working at juggernauts like Women’s Day Home Magazine, The Rockefeller Foundation, The New York Public Library and Sony Music, before moving to Jackson in 2004 and becoming a designer, creative director, buyer and art consultant at a luxury home boutique and interior design firm.

In 2016, Saxon and Kim joined forces to launch Maison Studio under the credo: Create Space. Dually inspired by the designed and natural worlds, the pair find themselves fascinated with the many facets of spatial creativity. They constantly ask themselves: How do you create a home that reflects your personality and your passion? How do you delineate the ethos of a room, beyond its specific function? How do you create space for beauty amid utility? On a more macro scale, Kim and Saxon recognize their role in creating space for a wider, more varied design landscape within the context of mountain living. To this conversation, they bring a fresh eye and holistic approach that balances not just every artisanal detail but also considers the well-being of the individuals for whom they design. At their core, they forge authentic relationships—between themselves and their clients, between their work and their context, between place and personality, between built and natural, between distinct design elements.