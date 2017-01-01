Plein Air in Grand Teton National Park

What do you get when you cross a magical setting with those who are able to dispense magic via pigment? The 4th Annual Plein Air in the Park event!

In partnership with the Grand Teton Association and the Rocky Mountain Plein Air Painters, both local and visiting artists tramp into the superlative outdoors of Grand Teton National Park to set up their easels and hearken back to the authentic tradition of open air “wet painting.” These painters got started in the area on July 6, and tomorrow, July 15, a selection of their work will be displayed at the Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center in Moose, WY. If you’re looking to add a truly one-of-a-kind memento of Jackson Hole to your collection, this is a wonderful place to start. Even better, 40% of the profits from all painting sales directly benefit the Grand Teton Association and their admirable free educational, interpretive, and scientific programs in the national park.

Our publisher, Latham Jenkins, recently made it into the field to observe these artists in action–truly, en plein air. First, he spoke with artist John Cook of Louisville, TX, who is a 2013 recipient of Best in Show honors from the American Impressionist Society. A first-time participant in the show, he says he’s “Never seen such beauty,” when contemplating the Tetons. As the light shifted over the course of the day, he painted 10 separate paintings on the same canvas.

We also caught up with the always-eloquent Kathryn Mapes Turner, whom we’ve profiled on the blog before. Represented by Trio Fine Art, Turner has a new show opening there on July 29th called “Here. Now.” Hear her thoughts and learn more about the way that Plein Air in the Park catalyzes artistic inspiration and philanthropy in our beloved backyard.