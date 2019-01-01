The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale brings together those with a passion for the West

Each year, the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale brings together artists, scholars, collectors, interior designers, architects, and fashion designers with a passion for the West. Attendees can expect to shop and see the latest in Western-inspired, handcrafted goods ranging from elegant contemporary trends to ageless camp style as well as couture fashion and jewelry. The Exhibit + Sale will take place over the following three days (September 6, 7, and 8) 10am – 5pm. Tickets are $15/day online and at the door.

Seven participating interior design firms from throughout the West and across the nation will feature modern mountain style with a range of furnishings and home accessories, bringing to life the five-room Designer Show House sponsored by B & B Builders and Deanna Briggs / Sotheby’s Jackson Hole International Realty. A timbered porch exterior built by B & B Builders opens up into six curated rooms by this year’s interior designer: Nanette Mattei Design, Harker Design, Anne Buresh Interior Design, Old Hickory + Pendleton and WRJ Design.

Don’t miss daily Artitude Adjustment Happy Hours at 2pm, shopping directly with the 105 featured artists attending from New York to California and walking through the life-sized Designer Show House at the Snow King Center for info visit www.westerndesignconference.com